Margaret Joan Mogus, 83

September 21, 1937-January 15,2021

Margaret Joan Mogus passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 in St. James Healthcare. She was born in Butte Tuesday, September 21, 1937 to Francis and Kathryn (Harrington) Sullivan. Margaret attended Butte schools and graduated from Girl’s Central. She and Ronald A. Mogus were united in marriage on July 3, 1955 and he preceded her in death on November 6, 2002.

Margaret worked for several local agencies including the US Forest Service, the Butte Job Service and Model Cities. Following her unofficial retirement, she went to work at R&B Deli and served as a volunteer at BSW. She enjoyed many crafts and loved to sew. Her family and friends were the benefactors of her many beautiful craft projects.