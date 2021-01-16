Margaret Joan Mogus, 83

September 21, 1937-January 15,2021
Margaret Joan Mogus passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 in St. James Healthcare. She was born in Butte Tuesday, September 21, 1937 to Francis and Kathryn (Harrington) Sullivan. Margaret attended Butte schools and graduated from Girl’s Central. She and Ronald A. Mogus were united in marriage on July 3, 1955 and he preceded her in death on November 6, 2002.
Margaret worked for several local agencies including the US Forest Service, the Butte Job Service and Model Cities. Following her unofficial retirement, she went to work at R&B Deli and served as a volunteer at BSW. She enjoyed many crafts and loved to sew. Her family and friends were the benefactors of her many beautiful craft projects.
She is survived by her sons and daughter in law, Ronald and Carolyn Mogus of Dillon, Daniel Mogus of Butte, daughters, Margaret Mogus and Patty Wine and Rick all of Butte. her grandchildren: Dylan Wine and Trichael Kearney, Lindsay and Patrick Hanson, Emily and Zach Waller, John Rickard and Candice Kerr, great-grandchildren, Tyson and Ashton Hanson, Brooklen Wine and Kash Waller. Also surviving are her niece, Connie and Pat Petrino, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roberta and Tom Radoman, nieces and nephews, Evelyn and Leo Ballenger, Dorothy Combo and Barbara Davis. Besides her husband Ron, she is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Kathryn Sullivan and her parents-in-law, Tony and Evelyn Mogus as well as several nieces and nephews.
Margaret’s remains are in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home where funeral service will be conducted Saturday morning, January 23rd at 10 o’clock with Father Patrick Beretta officiating. Cremation will follow services. Please observe all COVID-19 safety precautions and masks are required.
We would like to give a special thanks to Dr James Hueftle, Dr Katie McGree and the nurses and doctors that took care of our mom at St James Healthcare. We are so grateful. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
