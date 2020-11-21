Margaret Harrington Corbett, 93

Marg was active in various parishes not only as a parishioner but also as a counter for the Sunday collections where she established many friendships. She was also active in various organizations over the years. She helped at the Immaculate Conception and St. Patrick parishes up until she suffered a stroke. After her hospitalization Marg lived at Copper Ridge Health and Rehab and was kindly cared for by the doctors and staff at the facility.

Marg was a big presence in her extended family. Her sister in law, Mary Rita Corbett married Dr. Daniel Molloy and they shared their family of eight on many visits to Butte for the Fourth of July Parades and to watch the Big Butte fireworks from Marg and Bill’s Galena home. Marg and Bill traveled many places together and after Bill’s death she formed a lifelong friendship with Mary Claire Davis and the duo made several odysseys from coast to coast together. Marg was an inveterate but talkative bowler and she was quick to report on the people and bowlers in the league. She lovingly gifted all her family members with handmade afghans, baby sweaters and dishcloths. Late in life Marg was blessed to have one of her great nieces move to Butte and Molly Molloy became a weekend Perkins breakfast companion and chauffer for Walmart shopping trips. For years Tracy Fickler was a dear companion and friend who was always there for Marg. The last years of her life Marg was fortunate to have the care and friendship of Peggy O’Boyle who became a friend and confidant for her.