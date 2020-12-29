Margaret Freebourn, 82

May 9, 1938-Dec. 24, 2020
Margaret Elizabeth Freebourn was reunited with her beloved husband on Dec. 24, 2020.
Margie was born on May 9, 1938, in St. Ignatius, MT, to Mitchell and Margaret Rosa. She later moved to Butte, where she was raised on the hill at 20 W. Boardman St., with her three brothers and one sister. She attended St Mary's and graduated from Butte Girls' Central in 1956. She attended the University of Montana and graduated from Western Montana College with a degree in education. She was a teacher in the Butte school district for 25 years and later worked at Sophies Shoes in uptown Butte. After retirement, Margie spent her days being the best grandma ever to Amber and Kyle, whom she loved more than anything.
Being raised with three brothers, Margie learned to be competitive. Whether playing card games, lawn darts, volleyball, bowling, or board games, she possessed a “never lose” mentality. While her brothers brought out her Butte toughness, her sister brought out her kindness and compassion. She and her sister, Millie, were two peas in a pod, doing everything together and bringing the whole family together for celebrations and parties. Margie was always ready with a childhood memory to tell, showing how much she cared about her family.
Margie married the love of her life, James D. Freebourn Jr., on June 9, 1962, and enjoyed over 50 years of marriage with her soul mate. Margie's son, Jim, named after his father, completed the family she always dreamed of. Margie, Jim, and little Jim, filled many memorable years together, going on vacations, attending family gatherings, and spending summers at the lake. She truly cherished the many years of laughter and love they all had together.
One thing we will never forget about Margie is her love for family and friends, especially children. She had a unique ability to make everyone in a room feel welcome and special. Every birthday, holiday, and Christmas, she thoughtfully picked out gifts for everyone she knew. Her 25 years of teaching elementary education made it possible for her to make a difference in the lives of countless children. She made the greatest difference in the lives of the two children most loved and adored by her, her grandchildren, Amber and Kyle. She would do anything in the world for them. Her caring, love, and commitment to family and friends will be forever in our hearts.
We will also never forget Margie's class, style, elegance, and grace. Her grandkids are quoted as saying “Grandma dressed to the nines and could rock any hair style.” She always kept her composure, but she could also laugh at situations that would otherwise make others look foolish, and her laughter and fun were contagious beyond measure. She was known by her family to be the first in line, especially if cake was involved.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Rosa; father, Mitchell Rosa; sister, Mildred Pezdark; brother, Frank (Pete) Rosa; father-in-law, James Freebourn Sr.; mother-in-law, Connie Freebourn; and brother-in-law, Harry Freebourn.
Margaret is survived by her son, James (Rita) Freebourn III; granddaughter, Amber Freebourn; grandson, Kyle Freebourn; brother, Jim (Kathy) Rosa and family; brother, Dan (Gay) Rosa and family; sister-in-law, Ann Rosa and family; brother-in-law, Ben Pezdark and family; members of the Freebourn family; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends of may call from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in St. Ann's Church for visitations. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
