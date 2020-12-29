Margaret Freebourn, 82

May 9, 1938-Dec. 24, 2020

Margaret Elizabeth Freebourn was reunited with her beloved husband on Dec. 24, 2020.

Margie was born on May 9, 1938, in St. Ignatius, MT, to Mitchell and Margaret Rosa. She later moved to Butte, where she was raised on the hill at 20 W. Boardman St., with her three brothers and one sister. She attended St Mary's and graduated from Butte Girls' Central in 1956. She attended the University of Montana and graduated from Western Montana College with a degree in education. She was a teacher in the Butte school district for 25 years and later worked at Sophies Shoes in uptown Butte. After retirement, Margie spent her days being the best grandma ever to Amber and Kyle, whom she loved more than anything.

Being raised with three brothers, Margie learned to be competitive. Whether playing card games, lawn darts, volleyball, bowling, or board games, she possessed a “never lose” mentality. While her brothers brought out her Butte toughness, her sister brought out her kindness and compassion. She and her sister, Millie, were two peas in a pod, doing everything together and bringing the whole family together for celebrations and parties. Margie was always ready with a childhood memory to tell, showing how much she cared about her family.