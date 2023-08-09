Margaret Claire "Peggy" (Whelan) Maloney

BUTTE - Margaret Claire "Peggy" (Whelan) Maloney passed away peacefully at home in Butte on Saturday, August 4, 2023, at the age of 84. Peggy was the eighth of nine children born to Laurence and Irma (Sansouci) Whelan. She attended St. Ann's grade school and graduated from Girls Central High, Class of '57. Peggy went on to graduate from Farrell Academy in Chicago.

She worked at Mr. Rich's Salon for five years. During this time, Peggy met James P. Maloney, the brother of her good friend, Mary Ann. Peggy and Jim have been married for almost 60 years. Together they raised three children. As a young parent, Peggy shared her beautiful singing voice with the Note-A-Belles, in the church choir, and performing in the Junior League Follies. She was proud to be the only female baritone in Butte.

Always an athlete, Peggy was a figure skater, rode horseback, bowled in the Women's League at Star Lanes and was an active member of the YMCA, later serving on the YMCA Executive Board.

At age 35, Peggy took up running, starting with one lap at East Junior High. She became an avid runner, not the fastest but she could run for miles. She said she covered every single street in Butte and competed in many road races in Montana, Washington, and California. She spoke of her running fondly long after retiring her sneakers at age 72. Being active and outside was always important to Peggy so when she couldn't run, she turned to golf.

Once her children were in middle school, Peggy went to work for the Catholic church where she worked for more than 35 years. Referred to as the "Comptroller of St. John's Parish," Peggy felt privileged that her work benefited her faith community and she was honored by the relationships she developed within the diocese.

Peggy loved to travel. From road trips around Montana with Jim, exploring many great states in the US, and grand adventures to Ireland, France, and Italy. Peggy especially loved taking the whole family to Disneyland.

Each stage of Peggy's life was full of family and friends. Peggy's cherished family was a constant source of love, laughter, and joy. The friends she collected along the way go back to grade school and include Central's Class of '57, young adult and early work friends, church family, running community, gym friends, Red Hat group, and her precious golf friends. All were greatly valued by Peggy.

With all her many blessings, Peggy claimed her greatest gifts were her grandchildren. Like their Nana, they were all athletes. Following their sports was the highlight of her life as a grandmother, and she travelled to be with them often.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Jim (Bood); her daughter and son-in-law: Erin and Pete Shinn of Missoula, daughter and son-in-law: Shannon and Mike Size of Missoula, and son, Thane of Butte; grandchildren: Claire (Josiah) and Wyatt Shinn and Christian and Peyton Size; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Betty Merrifield, Donna Furshong, Bobbie Whelan, Chuck Larsen and Ed Janney. Also, Auntie Pug had numerous nieces, nephews, and Godchildren whom she loved as her own.

Peggy was preceded in death by her mom and dad; her brothers: Patrick, Jack and Larry Whelan, her sisters: Mary Lou Olson, Kathleen Janney, and Irma Jeanne Ellis. Her brothers and sisters-in-law: Bob Olson, Mary Ann Larsen, Barbara Whelan, Charlie Merrifield and TJ Furshong. "This family of ours is so very full of love and care!"

Our special thanks to Dr. Shawna Yates for her wonderful care and attention. And thank you to Holly, Paula, and Tricia at Senior Solutions.

Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 10th, at St. Ann's Parish. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m.