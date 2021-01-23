Marceline Johanson (Ball), 81

Jan. 16, 1939-Dec. 31, 2020
On Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, Marceline Johanson, loving wife of Don A. Johanson, and mother of Lori Bishop and Don L. Johanson, passed away peacefully at the age of 81.
Marceline was born in Butte, Montana, to Alexander and Zoreen Ball (Kruzich). She married Don on July 18, 1958, and moved to Salem, Oregon, in 1961. Marceline worked as a nanny/housekeeper, allowing her to have her children with her and to be at home. Later, she worked for the Statesman Journal newspaper and then as a municipal court clerk for 20 years for the City of Salem.
Marceline was outgoing and bubbly with an infectious smile. She had a love for life, fun and adventure never losing her child-like spirit. Marceline was a competitive athlete participating in bowling, softball, volleyball, tennis, skiing and golf. She was one of two founders of Salem's Softball Association of Women in the 1960's. Marceline could often be found tending her garden or beautifying her home. Or painting beautiful oil paintings. Most of all, Marceline loved her family fiercely.
Marceline was predeceased by her parents and brother, Tommy Ball. Marceline is remembered with love by her husband, Don; children, Lori and Don; siblings, Howard Ball, Robert (Bob) Ball, Susie Maroncelli, Bonnie DeHaan Gingerich and Mary Goodnough; niece, Jacqueline Maroncelli; and grandchildren, Julianne and Maleah Bishop.
Memorial celebration of life will be held when it can be done safely. Online condolences can be left at restlawnfh.com/obituaries. Please leave memories of Marceline on this website or send to Lori Bishop. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
