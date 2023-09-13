Manuel Andrew "Manny" Herrera

April 12, 1948 - September 6, 2023

Manuel Andrew "Manny" Herrera passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Continental Care and Rehab after a courageous eight-year battle with Dementia. He was born Tuesday, April 12, 1948 in Price, Utah to Albert and Rose (Valdez) Herrera and was raised and educated in Butte.

Manny served his country in the United States Navy "Sea Bees" from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1969. While serving in the Navy, Manny married Erlinda "Linda" Montoya in Sacred Heart Catholic Church on March 16, 1967. Following his discharge, he returned to Butte where he started his career as an inside journeyman electrician for the Anaconda Company. He later worked for several area contractors and traveled extensively out of state, as a longtime member of the IBEW # 233. He was an accomplished craftsman and basically rebuilt his entire home. He also enjoyed restoring automobiles and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Manny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Erlinda Herrera; son, Robert Herrera of Butte; daughter and son-in-law: Kristina and Jim Messmer of Spokane, Washington; grandson, Carter Dinius of Butte; sister and brother-in-law: Dorothy and Jackson Wentzel of Oregon; brother and sister-in-law: Dan and Cheryl Herrera of Butte, and father-in-law, Jose Lucio Montoya of Butte. Other survivors include his brothers-in-law: Lee Montoya, Butte, Edward and Frances Montoya, New Mexico, Larry and Beki Montoya, Butte, Dan Montoya, Butte, Frank and Julie Montoya, Butte and sister-in-law, Margaret Montoya, New Mexico, along with several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Albert and Rose, he is also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Celia "Sally" Montoya; brothers: Steve Herrera, Roger Herrera and Carl Herrera; brother-in-law, Rudy Montoya and sister-in-law, Donna Herrera.

Cremation has taken place. His family will receive friends Friday beginning at 12 noon in St. Patrick Catholic Church where funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM. Entombment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery where military funeral honors will be accorded. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.