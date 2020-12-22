Madonna Furthmyre, 79

Madonna enjoyed many life activities. As a devoted Catholic, she attended church every Sunday with her family. She enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family, creating many homemade crafts and gifts. She enjoyed ceramics, knitting, cooking, baking, reading, and working in her flower garden. On many family occasions, she was not afraid to challenge the men in a good game of pinochle.

In 1998, she earned the right to be called grandma with the birth of her first grandchild, a role that she took very seriously. She had a unique and special bond with each one of her grandchildren. When asked what was the best part of her life, Madonna would let others know it was her grandchildren. She enjoyed supporting each one of them. Her face would beam when they would succeed in their endeavors. Many times she wanted to bring the medals or trophies by one of her grandchildren to display in her house, which she did proudly.

Being with family was not her only joy in life. Madonna always wanted to be helping others. She fulfilled this by working 41 years for the Community Hospital and Nursing Home of Anaconda, until her retirement in 2003. When asked what other profession she would choose, she would always say nursing. She always wanted to help others and nursing was her way of doing that.