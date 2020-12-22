Madonna Furthmyre, 79

Oct. 21, 1941-Dec. 17, 2020
Madonna Raye (Kloker) Furthmyre gained her angel wings on Dec. 17, 2020, at Peace Hospice House in Great Falls. With family by her side, she passed away peacefully at the tender age of 79.
Madonna was born on Oct. 21, 1941, in Anaconda, Montana, to Walter “Slick” and Letha (Lovell) Kloker. She was the oldest of six children that blessed the Kloker household. Madonna took the role of being the oldest sibling very seriously, up until her death. She always enjoyed visits and conversations with her family and looked forward to any special occasion that brought them all together.
She graduated from Anaconda High School in 1959 and continued her education at St. Patrick's School of Nursing in Missoula, graduating in 1962, as a registered nurse. While attending college, she worked as a nursing student at Warm Springs State Hospital, where she caught the attention of a hospital employee, Roy Furthmyre. Madonna always claimed that he would stare at her while she was on her breaks. Eventually, Madonna and Roy married on Sept, 14, 1963, at St. Paul's Church in Anaconda. The couple was blessed with two children, Coleen and Paul, and proudly raised them in the town they loved and supported. Madonna and Roy lived in Anaconda until 2018, and then moved to Great Falls to follow their grandkids and their activities.
Madonna was a family first person. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home with frequent visits by some of her siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends. She enjoyed the company of her mother every Sunday evening for dinner. She looked forward to hosting Christmas Eve and Fourth of July get-togethers to make sure the family had a welcoming place for the holiday. Madonna was always up for a picnic in Washoe Park or local campgrounds around the Anaconda area. But what made all of these occasions special for Madonna was the fact it was her family gathering together.
Madonna enjoyed many life activities. As a devoted Catholic, she attended church every Sunday with her family. She enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family, creating many homemade crafts and gifts. She enjoyed ceramics, knitting, cooking, baking, reading, and working in her flower garden. On many family occasions, she was not afraid to challenge the men in a good game of pinochle.
In 1998, she earned the right to be called grandma with the birth of her first grandchild, a role that she took very seriously. She had a unique and special bond with each one of her grandchildren. When asked what was the best part of her life, Madonna would let others know it was her grandchildren. She enjoyed supporting each one of them. Her face would beam when they would succeed in their endeavors. Many times she wanted to bring the medals or trophies by one of her grandchildren to display in her house, which she did proudly.
Being with family was not her only joy in life. Madonna always wanted to be helping others. She fulfilled this by working 41 years for the Community Hospital and Nursing Home of Anaconda, until her retirement in 2003. When asked what other profession she would choose, she would always say nursing. She always wanted to help others and nursing was her way of doing that.
Others would lean on Madonna for support. She had a strong heart and a beautiful mind that allowed her to help others. Her strength was something that many adored about Madonna. Many say she was a superhero, as she never showed signs that she may be in pain. Instead, she wanted to live helping others and often putting her own needs aside to accomplish this goal.
Madonna was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; parents, Walter “Slick” and Letha Kloker; brother, Tom Kloker; sisters, Letha Pusich and Rosie McNeil; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Margorie Meyers; sisters-in-law, Ellen Kloker and Carol Lindal; and brothers-in law, Frank Pusich, Jerry Lindal, Joe Quilici, and Bud Jenkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Coleen Furthmyre; son, Paul Furthmyre; grandchildren, Shelbie Roche, Baylee Furthmyre, Irish Furthmyre, and Damen Furthmyre; brother, David (Donna) Kloker; sister, Dottie (Lon) Zimmerman; brother-in-law, Jim (Pat) Furthmyre; sisters-in-law, Georgia Quilici, Sharon Jenkins and Peggy (Stu) Tasman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and life-long friend, Donna (TJ) Furshong.
A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Anaconda. In lieu of flowers and gifts, it was Madonna's wish that memorials be made to the Marybeth Hess/Community Hospital of Anaconda Nursing Scholarship, c/o Community Hospital of Anaconda-HR Department, (401 West Pennsylvania, Anaconda, MT 59711) or Pintler Pets Humane Society, (80 Silver Street, Anaconda, MT 59711). Correspondence may be sent to Coleen Furthmyre, (1510 Cannon Street Apt A, Helena, MT 59601).
To our loving mother and grandmother, ”May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, The rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand.” May God be with you and bless you.
