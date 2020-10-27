Madeline R. Kroll, 80

Oct. 11, 1940-Oct. 17, 2020
Madeline R. Kroll was unexpectedly received into the Lord's arms on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Madeline (Mel) was born on October 11, 1940, to Dave and Juanita Lujan.
Mel fell in love and married Raymond Kroll on August 8, 1958. They were a match made in heaven! Ray loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and Mel would always be right by his side. Ray would catch all the fish and Mel would fillet them. They truly made the best team and were always up for an adventure! Mel and Ray were married 62 years and were always there for each other.
Mel had an unforgettable personality and filled the hearts of those around her with so much joy, laughter and love. She loved getting dressed up, especially on the holidays. She found such joy in making her grandchildren and great-grandchildren smile. She lived to see the twinkle in their eyes as she walked through the doors wearing Easter bunny ears, Halloween costumes, to Mrs. Claus Christmas sparkles. She always wore the perfect shade of lipstick and had sparkling accessories to match every outfit. Mel loved a good bargain and was always on the prowl to bring those she loved a special surprise. You could count on every card she sent or hand delivered to be lined with stickers and sealed with a lipstick smudged kiss. She was so intentional and through her acts of love one could see how deeply she loved her family.
Much grief lingers, because of her absence, but there are treasured memories that line the hearts of many that nobody can take. Mel will truly be missed for so many reasons that words alone fall short to express, but her friends and family celebrate the impactful life she lived here on earth.
Mel is survived by her husband, Raymond Kroll; son, Richard (Mercedes) Kroll; granddaughter, Savanna (PJ) Frazier; great-grandchildren, Crit and Titan Frazier; granddaughter, Ashley (fiancé Jason McElroy) Kroll; grandson, Deforest (Derek) Rhinehart; sister, Linda (Gary) Rippley; brother, Benny Lujan; and brother, Thomas Lujan.
Mel was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Juanita Lujan; brother, Butch Lujan; brother, Raymond Lujan; and sister, Pat Lujan.
There will be no services at this time. However, Mel loved children, so memorial may be sent on her behalf to:
Anaconda Community Involvement
P.O. Box 1273
Anaconda, MT
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Madeline. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Madeline and her family.
