Madeline R. Kroll, 80

Oct. 11, 1940-Oct. 17, 2020

Mel fell in love and married Raymond Kroll on August 8, 1958. They were a match made in heaven! Ray loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and Mel would always be right by his side. Ray would catch all the fish and Mel would fillet them. They truly made the best team and were always up for an adventure! Mel and Ray were married 62 years and were always there for each other.

Mel had an unforgettable personality and filled the hearts of those around her with so much joy, laughter and love. She loved getting dressed up, especially on the holidays. She found such joy in making her grandchildren and great-grandchildren smile. She lived to see the twinkle in their eyes as she walked through the doors wearing Easter bunny ears, Halloween costumes, to Mrs. Claus Christmas sparkles. She always wore the perfect shade of lipstick and had sparkling accessories to match every outfit. Mel loved a good bargain and was always on the prowl to bring those she loved a special surprise. You could count on every card she sent or hand delivered to be lined with stickers and sealed with a lipstick smudged kiss. She was so intentional and through her acts of love one could see how deeply she loved her family.