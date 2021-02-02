Mabelle Marie Thompson, 82

Feb. 25, 1938-Jan. 28, 2021

Mabelle Marie Thompson gained her wings and went home to be with her heavenly father on Jan. 28, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mabelle was born on Feb. 25, 1938, in Livingston, Montana, to Leaola and Virgil Muir. She was the oldest of three kids and was raised along with her brother, Donald and sister, Deloris. The family moved to Bozeman in 1949 and in 1954, Mabelle moved to Twin Bridges, where she graduated from high school in 1956.

Following graduation, her adventurous spirit led her to Billings, where she landed a job at the airport restaurant. Her numerous trips to visit relatives in Deer Lodge sparked her love for the valley, and she moved there soon after securing a job at the local Safeway. She had a blind date with Bill Thompson, Jr. in 1957, fell instantly in love, and married him a short time later. They were married for 37 years and together enjoyed camping, bowling, golfing, snowmobiling, and contributing to the community while raising their six children. She sadly lost her other half in 1994, and their once-in-a-lifetime type of love could never be replicated.