Lyle Seegrist

August 26, 1943 - August 9, 2023

BUTTE - Lyle Seegrist, age 79, passed away peacefully in his home on August 9, 2023, in Butte, MT, after a long battle with Parkinsons. Lyle was born on August 26, 1943, in Lusk, Wyoming, to Amiel and Ruby Seegrist. Lyle moved around a lot as a young kid, mostly in Idaho. He graduated from Bruno High School in 1964. He had his son, Terry, and daughter, Shelley, while he still lived in Idaho.

In 1983 he moved to Butte. On St. Patty's Day in 1984, he met the love of his life, Eileen. They were quickly married on October 27, 1984. They preceded to have their daughters, Katelyn and Colette.

Lyle was always a hands-on guy. He started fencing out of their home as the "Fence Doctor." In 1988, Lyle opened the doors to Continental Fence up on Front Street. After a fire, they reopened Continental Fence in 1993 at its current location on Lexington Avenue. After many years, he finally retired and handed the reigns over to his daughter and son-in-law, Colette and Cody Lacey.

Lyle was always an adventurous man. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He took pride in teaching and coaching his kids while they grew up. He loved playing games including cards, boards games, and, especially, cribbage!

Lyle is preceded in death by his daughter, Katelyn; parents; in-laws: Ray and Marie Flick; and brothers and sisters: Leonard, Dale, Virginia, and, his twin, Lylia.

Lyle is survived by his loving wife, Eileen; daughters: Colette (Cody, Butte, MT), and Shelley (Roy, Booneville, AR); son, Terry (Jessie, Mountain Home, ID); sister, Violet (Kuna, ID); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14th at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 2100 Farragut Ave. in Butte. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter.

Please visit www.axelsonfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Lyle.