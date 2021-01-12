Louise Agnes Sletton, 92

A member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, she was formally licensed a Lay Eucharist Minister, authorized to preside over services and take the Sacrament to the ill or infirm, according to the guidelines established for the Diocese of Montana.

Active in the Anaconda community, Louise was a member of the Soroptimist, the Rotary, the Anaconda Writer's Group, Toastmasters, and the Eastern Star. She loved golf and was an early member of the Anaconda Country Club. Mostly though, Louise loved to fish, hike and camp in Montana's beautiful outdoors. She and her brother, Harold, enjoyed many excursions into the mountains, often accompanied by their dear friends, Lowery and Marjorie Kunkel.

Louise loved all animals, birds, trees, and wildflowers, writing numerous poems, essays and short stories centered on her love of the natural world. But a tribute to her would not be complete without mentioning her special, lifelong love of cats. Louise always had a cat or two prowling around her house, mostly the Siamese variety. Her latest “sweet angel baby,” Bonnie, passed a year before she did.

Known to her family simply as “Auntie”, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Sidney, Harold and Albert; and the children and grandchildren of her bothers, whom she loved like they were her own.