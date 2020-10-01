Louie ‘Butch’ LaTray, 73

Jan. 20, 1947-Sept. 16, 2020
Louie “Butch” LaTray passed away peacefully early afternoon on Wednesday September 16, 2020, at his home. Butch was born on January 20, 1947, in Havre, MT, to Paul “Bud” and Ruby (Doney) LaTray. The family soon moved to Anaconda, where he grew up and spent the majority of his life.
He attended schools in Anaconda and graduated from Anaconda High School in 1965. After graduation he attended Western School of Heavy Equipment Operators in Weiser, Idaho. Shortly after, in May 1966, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and spent his first four weeks at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, training as a combat engineer, 11th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, in the Vietnam War. While serving in Vietnam he achieved and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, and Rifle - Marksman before being Honorably Discharged February 27, 1969.
After his service for the USMC was complete, Butch worked for The Anaconda Company (ACM) Butte operations as a Teamster truck driver (1972-1976 and again in 1978) until a reduction in force resulted in layoff. He then went to work as a Union Laborer for numerous construction companies like Cop Construction and Kiewitt Construction, before settling with Gilman Construction on the crushing crew for nearly 18 years until his retirement on January 19, 2006. He was proud to have worked for Gilman Construction and grateful for the many friends he acquired throughout those years.
Butch was a genuine, kind-hearted man, who loved to joke around. He loved everything outdoors, from barbecuing on his deck to summer long camping trips with his four legged companion, Chief. In his younger days, Butch loved to play in softball and basketball leagues. He also spent time coaching his two older sons’ grade school and junior high school basketball teams when he was able. Years later, he could be seen picking up his two oldest grand-daughters from school every day. Butch was always happiest when he was outside doing anything. He enjoyed building things in his spare time. He built a deck on his family home, where he spent many summer days, the “shed” in the backyard where he could be found “tinkering” with some other project, like his barn wood buddy bar that he used for years and is still the centerpiece of the living room. These projects usually enlisted help/company from more great friends which made doing them even more enjoyable yet.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Bud LaTray; his sisters, Carol (LaTray) Grover, Ruby Ann LaTray; and best Border Collie friend, Chief. Butch is survived by his sons, Rick, Rusty and Robb LaTray; his siblings, Joyce (LaTray) Venturelli, Orville LaTray, Paula (LaTray) Day and William “Ace” LaTray; his grandchildren, Jessica and Kendalyn LaTray, Slater and Ruby LaTray, Emerald Blatter and Legend LaTray; aunt, Edna and uncle, Harold; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Butch was delighted to be expecting another grand-daughter in a few more months as well.
Per Butch’s wishes there will be no services at this time. The spreading of his ashes, in a place that he loved most, will take place early next summer. Family and friends will be informed when the date is set.
