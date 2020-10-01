Louie ‘Butch’ LaTray, 73

Butch was a genuine, kind-hearted man, who loved to joke around. He loved everything outdoors, from barbecuing on his deck to summer long camping trips with his four legged companion, Chief. In his younger days, Butch loved to play in softball and basketball leagues. He also spent time coaching his two older sons’ grade school and junior high school basketball teams when he was able. Years later, he could be seen picking up his two oldest grand-daughters from school every day. Butch was always happiest when he was outside doing anything. He enjoyed building things in his spare time. He built a deck on his family home, where he spent many summer days, the “shed” in the backyard where he could be found “tinkering” with some other project, like his barn wood buddy bar that he used for years and is still the centerpiece of the living room. These projects usually enlisted help/company from more great friends which made doing them even more enjoyable yet.