Lorraine Smith, 91

March 30, 1929-Dec. 23, 2020

Lorraine was born in the bedroom of her family's farmhouse in Fairview, MT, on March 30, 1929. She was the youngest of six children of Norwegian parents, who ran a small dairy farm and raised sugar beets. Her years spent as a young girl were idyllic, growing up in an interwoven community largely comprised of immigrants. The strong ties to Lorraine's Nordic heritage were a connection that remained with her throughout her lifetime and were passed on to her children. Making lefse continues to be a family tradition!

While in nursing school at Holy Cross Hospital in SLC, Utah, Lorraine was introduced to a handsome Canadian engineer by her sister. She ultimately left school and married the love of her life, William H. Smith, on June 29, 1949. It was the perfect choice. Bill worked for Texaco in SLC for a number of years before they were transferred to Butte in 1960. Lorraine broke down into tears at the news, yet Butte proved to be the perfect place to live and raise a family. Lifelong friendships were quickly made and a supportive “old-fashioned” neighborhood provided the foundation for an enriched and fulfilling life. The couple had three children and carved out an ideal niche for them, enjoying life under Montana's glorious Big Sky. Years were spent as a tight-knit family camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, skating, skiing and traveling. Appreciation for nature and the creatures within were key.