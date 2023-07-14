Lori Ann Maloney

Sept. 10, 1952 - July 3, 2023

In true Maloney fashion, Lori accepted her cancer diagnosis with grace, courage, faith and humor. Sadly, Lori passed away on July 3, 2023, with her brother, Steve at her side in her home, the Orphanage.

Lori Ann Maloney was born in Butte on Sept. 10, 1952, to William J. "Babe" and Mary Doris (Anderson) Maloney. She joined older sisters, Kathy and Sherrie. After a few years they added brothers, Bubba and Steve to make Lori the true middle child.

Lori attended St. Patrick's Grade School — "Go Shamrocks!" — and was a proud member of the Butte Central Class of 1970, which was the first class to graduate from the combined Girls and Boys Central.

She started her career in public service at the Butte Public Library in 1970. After the death of her father, Babe, she began working for the Butte-Silver Bow Clerk of the Court office and eventually ran for the Clerk's position, carrying on the Maloney name in that office. Lori faithfully and honorably served Butte-Silver Bow as the Clerk of the Court from December 1986 to her retirement in 2016.

Upon her retirement she received accolades from both the District Court and the Supreme Court of Montana.

After retirement Lori was a member of the State Commission of Practice. She was named to that commission by Chief Justice Mike McGrath.

Community involvement was very important to Lori, and she was excellent at it. She had a natural knack for hospitality that gathered everyone together. Lori, along with Danette Harrington, spearheaded the decoration of the Courthouse for all holidays.

To say Lori was Irish is an understatement. March 17 was always the best holiday at the Maloney home.

Lori was one of the original Shamrock Street painters. In the beginning the group were vandals doing graffiti on Main Street. Eventually, they became part of the St Patrick's Day events, having police protection for their artistic expressions.

The An Ri Ra Irish festival brought out the best of Lori. She served as hospitality chair for several years. She and her crew, the "Apron Girls" served meals to the performers, organized receptions and showed people from around the world the welcoming friendly Butte spirit. She made friendships with performers that lasted long after the festival.

Lori was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Parish, serving as a faithful member as Reader, Eucharistic Minister, and member of the Parish Council.

We have all lost a special person. She lived her life well with a lot of love for her faith, her family, and her friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents: Babe and Mary D.; her sisters: Kathy and Sherrie; and brother, Bubba. She was also preceded by her second parents: Betty Ann and Bernie Harrington and her cousins: Joanne and Bud Nobili, Brian Harrington and Peggy O'Neil.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law: Steve and Celine Maloney; beloved nephews: Sam Maloney and Jackson Maloney ("Love you to the Moon and Back"), and sister-in-law, Mary Kay Maloney.

She is also survived by the Harrington clan: Gary and Meg Harrington and their children: TJ, Chad (Heather) and Dana (Monte) and families: Margaret Harrington and Brian's daughter, Heather; Bernie and Lynn Harrington and their children: Jace (Randi), Kalli (Nick) and their families; Shaun and Kim Harrington. Also, special cousins, the children of Bud and JoAnne Nobili: Mike (Rendy), Mark (Leila) Brock (Shannon) and families. The Maloney family, Myles and Loretta Maloney and their children: Molly and Cartie, and Shawn and Sue Maloney and their children: Myles, Meaghan and Max. She is also survived by Linda Lavelle of San Francisco and Des Lavelle and his partner, Irene Rogers of County Kerry, Ireland.

Lori is also survived by her BFF and co-conspirator, Danette Harrington and her family, the Hartwicks. She is survived by numerous friends and former coworkers who were a huge part of her life, and close family friend, Frank Gary.

Lori took very good care of her family. She cared for several family members in their last days. Her love was boundless for her family. She was also the biggest cheerleader for her family's accomplishments — always in the front row with the biggest smile.

The family would like to thank St. James Healthcare and Senior Solutions Hospice for their care of Lori.

Special thank you to Father Patrick Beretta, Father Robert Porter, Father Tom Haffey and Deacon John Uggetti for their spiritual guidance.

In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to a charity of the donor's choice.

Slainte, dear Lori. "Love you more."

A Celebration of this remarkable life will begin Monday, July 17, at Duggan-Dolan Mortuary, with visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Parish Vigil will be at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 18, at St. Patrick's Church. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. and Mass is at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery.