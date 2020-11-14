Loretta Masella, 102

Jan. 18, 1918-Nov. 10, 2020
Loretta Josephine Masella, a centenarian at the age of 102, passed away peacefully at Copper Ridge Health & Rehab on Nov. 10, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.
She was born on Jan. 18, 1918, to Vito DeMola and Josephine Rizzi DeMola in Brooklyn, New York, and enjoyed a favorable upbringing, rich with family traditions, alongside her four siblings. In 1937, she married her blue-eyed, Carmine Masella, and they soon afterward made their home in Anaconda, raising their two sons, Frank and William.
Loretta worked in food service at Galen State Hospital for many years while also enjoying her favorite pastime of cooking at home — much to the enjoyment and benefit of her family and friends, whom she cherished spending her time with. Burning up several telephones along the way, she also relished in countless hours of conversations with her many friends and long-distanced relatives.
Loretta was an active member of the Anaconda Holy Family Catholic Church, a ranking member of the St. Ann's Society, and a recognized union member. She was quite proud of her Italian heritage, and she and her “Charlie,” as she affectionately referred to Carm, as he identified her as “Lor”, often communicated in Italian. She was never at a loss for words in either language.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years; her son, Frank Masella; and his wife, Margaret; her brother, Frank DeMola; and her brother, Paul DeMola; and his wife, Rose.
Loretta is survived by her son, William (Linda) Masella; sister, Lena Barile; brother, Michael DeMola; and sister-in-law, Carol DeMola; grandchildren, Bill (Peggy) Masella, Lori Welch, Michelle (Maurie) White, Kim Masella (Maureen Walsh), and Dawn (Ken) Smith; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Theresa and John Welch; Jacob, Haleigh (Ramsey Adair) and Peyton Smith; also, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and even great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Due to COVID-19 risks and limitations, a private service will be held. She will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda.
Special thanks to all at Frontier Hospice and Copper Ridge for their impassioned care of Loretta.
In her words, “Thank you, Jesus. Amen”.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Loretta. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Loretta and her family.
