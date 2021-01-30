Dec. 9, 1956–Jan. 22, 2021

Lon “Lonnie” Zimmerman, 64, of Anaconda, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, surrounded by his loving family, following a nearly three-month fight with COVID-19.

Lon was born in McLaughlin, South Dakota, on Dec. 9, 1956, to Benny and Lorraine (Stugelmeyer) Zimmerman. The family moved several times before settling in Anaconda in 1958.

Always looking for ways to get out of school and into mischief, Lon graduated from Anaconda High in 1975. He worked several odd jobs until landing with Montana Muffler in 1979. He then began working with AFFCo in 1988, where he stayed until his death. Along with his many hobbies, he was always looking to make a little extra on the side. One of his business ventures led to owning The Bank Shot with Mike Blotkamp, an early 90s billiards hall and bar on the corner of Park and Main in Anaconda.

Lon and his wife of 41 years, Dottie (Kloker) Zimmerman, were married June 24, 1979, and raised two daughters, Montana Klanecky and Melissa Hempstead. The couple treasured their family, especially their grandchildren Peyton (18), Gracey (16), Trevin (9), Justine (9) and Cameron (8).