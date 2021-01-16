Lloyd R. "Louie" Jordan, 89

July 29, 1931-Dec. 2, 2020

Lloyd “Louie” R. Jordan, age 89, passed away on Dec. 2, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. At the time of his passing, he was at home with his wife, Yvonne, and his son, Tom. Louie was born in Mobile, Alabama, on July 29, 1931. He was the first of three sons of Lloyd R. Jordan and Florence (Shaw) Jordan.

While growing up in Mobile, Alabama, during the Depression era, Louie enjoyed raising rabbits, collecting baseball cards, and playing baseball. On occasion, he would go to Double-A baseball games where he enjoyed watching Chuck “Showboat” Conners in action. He also learned from friends how to play the guitar, which was something he very much enjoyed doing throughout the rest of his life.

Always hard working and industrious, Louie was able to pick up a paper route while in grade school. Although he had to complete his paper route on foot at first, he was later able to buy an old bike, which he fixed up. That enabled him to get another route, earn a little more money to buy his first guitar. In the ninth grade, Louie dropped out of school and went to work at the cotton mill in his village. When that cotton mill closed, the family moved to Kingsport, Tennessee, and he went to work at the cotton mill there.