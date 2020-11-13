Dec. 13, 1948-Nov. 13, 2020
Linda Rae Peters, 71, passed away Nov. 13, 2020, at Barrett Hospital and Healthcare, after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Linda was born Dec. 13, 1948, in Billings, Montana, to Tony and Rita Price. She grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High in June 1967. She attended Montana State University 1967-1971 and graduated with a degree in Business Management.
In June 1970, she married Robin Stiff in Billings. Their only child, Jason Stiff, was born Sept. 27, 1971. They later divorced in August 1975.
Linda and Jason relocated to Helena where she worked at the Bank of Montana and later, at the Montana Department of Justice. In 1978, Linda and Jason moved to Dillon, Montana, where she married Ken Peters. They formed a loving family. She was a stay-at-home mom for several years as Jason got involved in activities after school in middle school. She went back to work and worked for 17 years at the Doctors Clinic. In 1991, she earned her Certified Medical Assistant status and was active in that capacity for many years. She also worked for Dr. Robert Romers' dental practice for several years.
After a number of health problems, she retired in 2007. In 2008, she and Ken built their new home, which they loved. Linda enjoyed traveling and especially loved their trip to Scotland and Ireland in 2001. They took numerous golf trips in many areas of the US, one of the highlights was playing the golf course at Pebble Beach on her 50th birthday.
Linda loved taking care of her home, bike riding, walking, exercising, playing golf, cooking and baking. She is survived by her wonderful husband, Ken; and their son, Jason. She is also survived by her amazing sister, Vicki Gilman (brother-in-law, Gary); and nieces, Cori (Brian) Roush and Toni (Sam) May; sisters-in-law, Kae Paulik and Kerel (Carl) Henderson; brother-in-law, Kon (Virginia) Peters; and several nieces and nephews.
She had many endearing friendships that lasted decades. She was so grateful for such true and loyal friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law, Duane Pavlik and Keith Peters.
“I believe when death closes our eyes, we shall awaken to a light of which our sun is but a shadow.” Author Unknown
Memorial contributions can be made to the Grace Methodist Church in Dillon.
