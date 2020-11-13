Dec. 13, 1948-Nov. 13, 2020

Linda Rae Peters, 71, passed away Nov. 13, 2020, at Barrett Hospital and Healthcare, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Linda was born Dec. 13, 1948, in Billings, Montana, to Tony and Rita Price. She grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High in June 1967. She attended Montana State University 1967-1971 and graduated with a degree in Business Management.

In June 1970, she married Robin Stiff in Billings. Their only child, Jason Stiff, was born Sept. 27, 1971. They later divorced in August 1975.

Linda and Jason relocated to Helena where she worked at the Bank of Montana and later, at the Montana Department of Justice. In 1978, Linda and Jason moved to Dillon, Montana, where she married Ken Peters. They formed a loving family. She was a stay-at-home mom for several years as Jason got involved in activities after school in middle school. She went back to work and worked for 17 years at the Doctors Clinic. In 1991, she earned her Certified Medical Assistant status and was active in that capacity for many years. She also worked for Dr. Robert Romers' dental practice for several years.