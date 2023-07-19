Lila Francis Foster

August 7, 1935 - June 10, 2023

HENDERSON, NV - Lila Francis Foster 's life story began on August 7, 1935, when she was born in Butte, MT to her mother, Margaret Carragher and father, Peter John Nulty.

Lila was born with a heart of gold. She loved her family, friends, travel, sports, was a deep believer in her Catholic faith, and cherished all dogs. Lila adopted everything from rescue dogs to shih tzus. She kept close to friends Lois and Millie and others since her high school days and had a "Round Robin" to share updates on family and friends. Lila was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside.

Lila and her husband, Bob, had the sweetest love of all. Every night they would dance to their favorite 50's classics. When watching TV at night, they would always be holding hands. Their love was filled with respect, admiration, and patience for each other. The way they looked into each other's eyes right up to the end was simply amazing. They were, and are, an inspiration to others.

Lila was always there to offer an encouraging word, or a little tip of wisdom. She was a wonderful cook and even became President of the Gourmet Cooking Club in Princeton, NJ. She would bake special meals and cakes for birthdays, including the best chocolate cheesecake, German chocolate, and baked Alaska. Lila always knew how to make you feel special and loved.

Travel was a passion for Lila. Lila and Bob even chose NV for their retirement to be close to their daughter Shauna, son-in-law Steve, and grandchildren, Lila and Kevin in southern CA; granddaughters: Kindra and Sadie in UT, and within driving distance to all family and friends in Butte. Lila was thrilled when they would pack up their classic Cadillac and head out for fun road trips to visit family and friends. We can still smell the coffee from that thermos.

Lila and Bob loved to explore new places as a family. Some of her favorite trips included taking her great-grandson, Kingston, to MT to meet family and go fishing, and taking Martin, another great-grandson, to Disneyland on multiple occasions (she loved roller coasters). She wished she could have travelled with her great-grandchildren more but was thrilled meeting newborn baby Mila, her first great-granddaughter, on the day before she passed. Lila was all smiles, and you could see that Mila warmed her heart.

Lila didn't have a neighbor that she didn't love, but she and Bob were especially blessed with very special neighbors and best friends in Jackie and Mel who lived next door on DiPinto Avenue in Henderson, NV and also Ottie who were "forever" neighbors as they originally lived across the street from each other in East Brunswick, NJ in 1969.

Lila's favorite holiday was Christmas and while putting up her multiple Christmas trees and decorations throughout the house she would always sing "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!" Her Christmas cookies were the best.

Lila always had a smile waiting for you. We will forever miss her "mom complements" which we nicknamed "Momplements" during every special time we spent together. Even at the very end when she was a little forgetful, Lila was described as "pleasantly confused" by her nurses because she was always smiling and appreciative, and they loved her dearly. Lila will be missed by so very many.

Lila was surrounded by loving family in the days leading to and on the day of her passing on June 10, 2023.

Every day since her passing life has been a lot lonelier, but we find peace knowing there's another bright star in heaven, that she's reunited with her son and other loved ones again. But mostly, we smile knowing that she can once again dance with the love of her life, Bob...together forever, at last.

Lila was the wife of the late Robert Leo Foster and mother of the late Robert Leo Foster Jr.

Lila is survived by her daughter and her husband, Shauna M. and Stephen E. Daly, grandson, Kevin R. Yax and his wife, Lauren, granddaughters: Lila W. Kovacs, Kindra M. Foster, and Sadie M. Foster and four great-grandchildren: Mila M. Yax, Kingston R. Kovacs, Martin S. Moylan, and Roberto R. Foster Albarran. Lila is also survived by her two brothers, PJ and Gerald Nulty; her sister, Patricia O'Leary; her sister-in-law, Pat Moody, and a large extended family in both Montana and Ireland, each of whom she held close and loved so very dearly.

A memorial Mass is scheduled on July 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's in Butte, MT. Following funeral services, Lila will be laid to rest at Mountainview Cemetery in a companion urn with her beloved husband and next to her precious son.