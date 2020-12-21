Lewis Blaskovich, 94

For years, Dad and Mom would spend their weekends square dancing with the Silver Belles and Beaus, wearing matching outfits that Mom made. Every wedding, one could find them cutting the rug. Some of us kids learned how to dance the old fashioned way by teetering on Dad's shoes.

Mom was the school teacher and made sure we all graduated from high school, but it was Dad that taught us many skills. We all learned how to fish at his favorite spots Skinner Meadows and Berry Creek. We camped out under the stars, in a tent, rented travel trailers, and eventually he and Mom purchased a 5th wheeler. We hiked, and hiked and hiked some more. If you didn't like to eat fish, sauerkraut and spareribs, pear pie or poveticia you went hungry. We learned how to groom a lawn, repair a car, gut a fish, solder, and hunt.

It was after us kids started to grow up and could learn to swear that Dad's brush strokes changed. The unwanted became the “Dirty Louse.” It didn't matter whether you were the kid that “hooked” his truck in the winter, the overheated Suburban in the desert on one of our many vacations, or a spilled glass of water. They were all dirty louses.