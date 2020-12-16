Les Wyatt, 71

Oct. 8, 1949-Dec. 14, 2020
On Dec. 14, 2020, Les Wayne Wyatt, a beloved husband, father and grandfather peacefully left this world. Les was born on Oct. 8, 1949, to Francis and Rita Wyatt. They lived in Walkerville, where he attended the Sherman School until the 4th grade, when they moved their house from Walkerville to the flats, where it is now today. Les then attended the Longfellow School and graduated from Butte High in 1966. He worked with his father at the Kenwood Realty, and also worked at Curry Chevrolet. In December 1969, Les joined the US Navy, active duty, on the USS F. D. Roosevelt and spent some time on the Whitehurst.
After his discharge, he went to work at the Anaconda Company Apartments, where he met a beautiful girl, Helen Delta Hash. They fell deeply in love and soon married on Nov. 3, 1984. They raised five beautiful children, Tracie Dobb, Tammy Maki, Amy Maki, Waylon Wyatt and Patrick Wyatt, and then later in his life had amazing grandchildren, Colven Maki, Austin Maki, Tayla Maki, Tyler Maki, Tasheena Dobb, and Jacob Dobb.
Les worked at the Deluxe bar for eight years with his loving wife, Helen, until it closed down. He soon started working at the grocery outlet and Walmart. Les adored the outdoors and plants. He also had a passion for working with wood in his leisure time. Les Wyatt was a beautiful, kindhearted and amusing soul. He was an astonishing husband, father, uncle and grandfather. He cared deeply for his loved ones, he was everybody's hero and will be deeply missed.
Survived by his wife, Helen Delta Wyatt; and Patrick Wayne Wyatt, Waylon Wyatt, Tammy Maki, Amy Maki, Colven Maki, Austin Maki, Tayla Maki, Tyler Maki, Jacob Dobb, Tasheena Dobb, James Dobb, Cathy Maunder, Denise Maunder, Barry and Lisa Maunder; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rita and Francis Wyatt; his nephew, Dean Maunder; and Helen's parents, Albert John Lovshin and Henrietta Mable Lovshin; and Les and Helen's daughter, Tracie Michele (Hash) Dobb; also preceded by other relatives.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, private funeral services will be conducted. Cremation will follow. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
