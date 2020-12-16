Les Wyatt, 71

Oct. 8, 1949-Dec. 14, 2020

On Dec. 14, 2020, Les Wayne Wyatt, a beloved husband, father and grandfather peacefully left this world. Les was born on Oct. 8, 1949, to Francis and Rita Wyatt. They lived in Walkerville, where he attended the Sherman School until the 4th grade, when they moved their house from Walkerville to the flats, where it is now today. Les then attended the Longfellow School and graduated from Butte High in 1966. He worked with his father at the Kenwood Realty, and also worked at Curry Chevrolet. In December 1969, Les joined the US Navy, active duty, on the USS F. D. Roosevelt and spent some time on the Whitehurst.

After his discharge, he went to work at the Anaconda Company Apartments, where he met a beautiful girl, Helen Delta Hash. They fell deeply in love and soon married on Nov. 3, 1984. They raised five beautiful children, Tracie Dobb, Tammy Maki, Amy Maki, Waylon Wyatt and Patrick Wyatt, and then later in his life had amazing grandchildren, Colven Maki, Austin Maki, Tayla Maki, Tyler Maki, Tasheena Dobb, and Jacob Dobb.