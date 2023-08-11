SILVER STAR - LeRoy Reister, age 88 of Silver Star, Montana, went to be with the Lord, August 2, 2023. He was born in Medina, North Dakota on September 23, 1934 to Julius and Elsie (Troutman) Reister in Medina North Dakota. After graduating from High School in 1953, He enlisted in the Army and was an interpreter in Germany. Went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad in Townsend Montana in 1956, where he met and married Margo Fondrich in 1957 they had two children, daughter Marjo LaRaie Hoppe, Dirk Roy Reister, and later divorced in 1979. Upon a layoff in 1958, LeRoy went to work at Broadwater Courthouse in Townsend. In 1960, LeRoy moved his family to Butte, Montana where he worked for Mountain Bell, transferred to Mountain Bell in Sidney, Montana and later moved to Silver Star, Montana where he worked for 3 Rivers Communications. Later, retired and worked part time for Whalen Tire of Butte. Leroy enjoyed the little town of Silver Star. In Honor of LeRoy please slow down to 25 when going through Silver Star, LeRoy would always point down at the ground to get the drivers to slow down and sometimes acting like he was going to walk out into the street to get them to slow down. He also loved to drive to Manhattan to go dancing.