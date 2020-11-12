Leonard Weisback, 86

Feb. 4, 1934-Nov. 9, 2020

Leonard Weisbeck, 86, formerly of Opportunity/Anaconda, Montana, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Livingston, Montana at the Diamond K Lodge. Leonard was born on Feb. 4, 1934 in Lemmon, South Dakota the oldest child born to Francis and Alice (Johansson) Weisbeck. The family relocated to Montana while Leonard was still very young. They lived in the Bitterroot Valley and Leonard was a graduate of the Hamilton High School. He went on to attend Northern Montana College earning associate degree in nursing. Leonard worked many jobs including a sawmill, road construction, mining and finally nursing at the Warm Springs Prison as a nurse's aide. He worked for the State of Montana in Warm Springs up until his retirement. Leonard was never a shy man and he was very eccentric and into various technical things.

He did voice his opinion whether popular on not about wearing seat belts, politics, or the decline of the ham-radio operator. Yes! He was an impassioned ham-radio operator, his handle was N7SAF. He was intelligent, always tinkering with electronics, learning Morse code, taking flying lessons, or teaching himself to play the guitar so he could play music with his childhood friend, Terrel Crane. Leonard had a passion for seeing old friends and always was excited for the Hamilton High School reunions where according to his classmates he took lots of photographs and made home videos. His classmates presented him with a plaque “Mr. Class Reunion-Class of 1959” and he cherished his time seeing old friends.