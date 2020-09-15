Leonard Joseph Swan, 71

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leonard Joseph Swan passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020, in Salt Lake City, with this loving family by his side, after a brief illness. He was 71 years old. Joe was born in Roundup, Montana, to Leonard Joseph and Vi (Steen) Gruell. When Joe was young, he lived in various places around the United States. The family ending making Butte, MT, their home. Joe attended Butte High School and graduated in 1967. Later, was inducted to the hall of fame for the 1964 Cross Country team.

In Joe’s younger years, he played on the foosball circuit, dealing cards, golfing at the BCC numerous times a day, and then enjoying the 19th hole.

Joe loved to watch all sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys, and if someone had something to say otherwise, you better be ready for an argument. He loved to listen to country music and enjoyed attending every concert he was able to.

His first marriage blessed him with two bonus daughters, Jenny and Chrissy. His love for them remained strong throughout the years.

He married Pam and they welcomed his two beautiful daughters, Lana Joe and Kayla Jean.