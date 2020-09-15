Leonard Joseph Swan, 71

Leonard Joseph Swan passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020, in Salt Lake City, with this loving family by his side, after a brief illness. He was 71 years old. Joe was born in Roundup, Montana, to Leonard Joseph and Vi (Steen) Gruell. When Joe was young, he lived in various places around the United States. The family ending making Butte, MT, their home. Joe attended Butte High School and graduated in 1967. Later, was inducted to the hall of fame for the 1964 Cross Country team.
In Joe’s younger years, he played on the foosball circuit, dealing cards, golfing at the BCC numerous times a day, and then enjoying the 19th hole.
Joe loved to watch all sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys, and if someone had something to say otherwise, you better be ready for an argument. He loved to listen to country music and enjoyed attending every concert he was able to.
His first marriage blessed him with two bonus daughters, Jenny and Chrissy. His love for them remained strong throughout the years.
He married Pam and they welcomed his two beautiful daughters, Lana Joe and Kayla Jean.
He later married Joanie Sullivan and was blessed again with two more bonus children, Jennifer Davis and Tim Sullivan. Joe and Joanie worked together selling insurance, traveling, and hanging out with friends at their favorite watering holes.
Joe had many passions later in life. He worshiped his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed camping, horses, side by side riding, boating, hunting, fishing and everything else you could do outdoors. Every opportunity Joe had, he would spend time with his family and close friends. He had a special bond with his son-in-law, John Schmidt. He considered John, the son he never had.
Joe could almost always be found on the side lines cheering on his grandkids at their sporting events.
Joe is survived by his wife, Joanie Sullivan; children, Lana and John Schmidt, Kayla Swan and Justin Korang, Jennifer and Jody D’Arcy, Christine and Logan Smith. Jennifer and Rod Davis and Tim and Nicole Sullivan. Grandchildren, Tyson and Tasia Swan, Avy, Johnna, Jaycee and Liam Schmidt. Justin, Jessica, Briley and Lonnie D’Arcy, and Madi McGee, all of Butte; Ava, Shamus and Cash Sullivan, of Helena. He is also survived by his siblings, Vicki Joe Swan Petick in Concrete, Washington, and Stephen Lee Swan (Mike Scott), Winston, Montana; and numerous friends.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday September 18, 2020, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Front Street Station. Please be respectful of COVID-19 restrictions with social distancing and masks.
Go steal the day Swanny.
Dear Joanie, so very sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace Joe.
