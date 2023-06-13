Leona Marie Zumpano

November 27. 1931 – June 10, 2023

Leona Marie Zumpano passed away at home, peacefully, on June 10, 2023, at the age of 91, surrounded by her family. She was born November 27, 1931, in Butte, Montana, to John and Elizabeth (Stepan) Stankovic. She attended Holy Savior Grade School and graduated from Girls' Central in 1949.

Leona married Gene "Zupe" Zumpano on October 1, 1950, at the Holy Savior Church. Together they shared 64 years of marriage, until Gene's death in 2015, and the unity of two children. Leona worked as a secretary for Butte School District No. 1, working at East Junior High, Greeley, Hawthorne, and back to Greeley, retiring in 1993.

Leona and Gene traveled yearly to Hawaii, and also took car trips in the fall to numerous destinations. Leona was on a bowling league for many years, bowling at different locations in Butte as well as traveling to out-of-town bowling tournaments.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, John; her mother-in-law and father-in-law; brother-in-law, Ron; and her grandson, Josh Mondloch.

Leona is survived by her son, John Zumpano; grandson, Dominic Zumpano; daughter, Teri (Joe) McCarthy; grandson, Brian Mondloch (Erin Briney); great-granddaughter, Mia Michelle Mondloch; and great-grandson, Armoni Kobe Mondloch. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Herman; her children, Doug, Barb and Jeff, and their families.

Friends may call on Wednesday, after 10:00 am, in St. Ann's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Leona's family would like to thank Enhabit Hospice for their care of our mother for the last 6 months, especially Summer, Nicole, and Carlie, as well as Bransyn, Lilly, and Rori from Senior Solutions.

Memorials are suggested to the Butte Emergency Food Bank, 1019 E. 2nd St., Butte, Montana 59701, or the charity of the donor's choice.