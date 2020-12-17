Leon Whitcher, 61

Dec. 19, 1958-Nov. 9, 2020

On Monday Nov. 9, 2020, Leon Whitcher, loving husband, friend and father, peacefully passed away in his sleep.

Leon was born on Dec. 19, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He moved to Butte, MT, in 2000. He met and married Gale Bowen in 2001. He worked at the Salvation Army and drove a taxi for the Butte City Taxi Company.

He was a member of the Whitehall Church of Christ. He enjoyed dancing, collecting coins, Star Wars and Star Trek memorabilia. He also loved opening presents.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Whitehall Church of Christ, 95 Highway #2 east, Whitehall, MT.