 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leon Whitcher, 61
0 comments

Leon Whitcher, 61

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leon Whitcher

Dec. 19, 1958-Nov. 9, 2020

On Monday Nov. 9, 2020, Leon Whitcher, loving husband, friend and father, peacefully passed away in his sleep.

Leon was born on Dec. 19, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He moved to Butte, MT, in 2000. He met and married Gale Bowen in 2001. He worked at the Salvation Army and drove a taxi for the Butte City Taxi Company.

He was a member of the Whitehall Church of Christ. He enjoyed dancing, collecting coins, Star Wars and Star Trek memorabilia. He also loved opening presents.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Whitehall Church of Christ, 95 Highway #2 east, Whitehall, MT.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News