Leighton Arthur ‘Lee’ Jewell, 64

March 6, 1956-Oct. 20, 2020

Lee and Joy Hamilton were married May 19, 1979, and later divorced. Together they had three children, Stephanie, Stuart, and John. Lee was very active in the Deer Lodge Community. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1810 in Deer Lodge, serving as funeral secretary for many years, a 4th Degree member of Thomas Francis Meagher Council #585 in Anaconda. Other involvements included the Rialto Theater, Powell County Progress, Trustee of School District #1, and presently Chair of Powell County Medical Center. Lee was elected Powell County Coroner in the 2014 general election after serving as Deputy Coroner for 26 years.