March 6, 1956-Oct. 20, 2020
Leighton Arthur “Lee” Jewell, 64, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Powell County Memorial Hospital.
He was born March 6, 1956, in Butte, Montana, to Clayton and Marguerite Jewell, a birthday present to his mother.
The family moved to Deer Lodge in 1964. He was educated in Deer Lodge schools, graduating from PCHS in 1974.
Lee attended Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon, graduating with a degree in Mortuary Science. He then joined the family business, Jewell Funeral Home, in Deer Lodge, with his father and brother-in-law.
Lee and Joy Hamilton were married May 19, 1979, and later divorced. Together they had three children, Stephanie, Stuart, and John. Lee was very active in the Deer Lodge Community. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1810 in Deer Lodge, serving as funeral secretary for many years, a 4th Degree member of Thomas Francis Meagher Council #585 in Anaconda. Other involvements included the Rialto Theater, Powell County Progress, Trustee of School District #1, and presently Chair of Powell County Medical Center. Lee was elected Powell County Coroner in the 2014 general election after serving as Deputy Coroner for 26 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie; grandsons, Oscar and Otto; son, Stuart (Erin); grandchildren, Tristan, Jerrika, Alex, Kaiden, and Emily; son, John; grandson, Jason; sister and brother-in-law, Cecilia “Cele” and John Pohle; nephew, Greg Pohle; and family in Billings.
A visitation with viewing will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Jewell Funeral Home, 601 Missouri Ave, Deer Lodge, MT, 59722. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery, on West Milwaukee Avenue. After the burial, a celebration of his life will be held at The Pen, 1106 Main Street in Deer Lodge.
In honor of Lee Jewell, memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Lee. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Lee and his family.
