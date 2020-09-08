Lee Gordon Richardson, 76, passed away September 3, at Billings Clinic. Lee was the second of seven children born to Gordon and Barbara Richardson. He spent his first 18 years on the family farm at Antelope, Montana. He played baseball and basketball, worked in the fields, and grew up doing farm chores. Lee graduated from Antelope High School, attended Glendive Community College, on a basketball scholarship, and graduated from Western Montana College in Dillon, with a teaching degree in Industrial Arts and PE. In Dillon, he met and married Holliday (Holli) Johnson.
Lee taught Industrial Arts and PE at Utterback Middle School in Conrad, MT, for 31 years. He coached wrestling, basketball, volleyball and track, managed the concession stand for athletic events, supervised the student council and ran the annual magazines sales. He and Holli coached three Odyssey of the Mind Teams to World Finals in Denver, Colorado; Ames, Iowa and Knoxville, Tennessee. Lee believed that young people should learn practical skills and have something tangible to show for their efforts. By eighth grade, his shop students had the skills to build very advanced projects including cedar chests, picnic tables, entertainment centers, and other large items, in addition to smaller decorative items like mirrors, turned candle holders, breadboards, home address signs and toys. They learned to wire lamps and recycle materials into art and practical objects. Lee and Holli taught across the hall from each other, giving their students the benefit of art and shop skills, with equipment and the expertise of both teachers. In PE class, his students learned to dance, which many still enjoy today.
Lee and Holli taught adult education classes. A favorite in the community was upholstery and refinishing.
Upon retiring from public education, Lee and Holli moved to Whitehall and Lee taught Industrial Arts and was facilities manager at Riverside Correctional Facility for Girls in Boulder, before becoming the facilities manager at U of M Western, at Dillon. He managed the retrofit of Main Hall after it was heavily damaged by an earthquake and installation of the chip burning heating system.
Lee usually worked two and sometimes three jobs. He starting driving semi while in college, for Bob Spoklie, of Antelope, and later, drove for Dick Irvin Trucking, in Shelby, week-ends and summers for over 25 years. He drove buses on athletic trips. He obtained a pilot’s license and flew in his younger days. He spent a number of summers working for Ron Prewett Construction operating a trencher, backhoe, and other big equipment. He farmed for Ray Bouma and finished concrete for Sanders Brothers. He sold fifth wheel trailers manufactured by his father-in-law, Everett Johnson. Lee was adept with machines, construction and woodworking. He loved railroads, restored a small railroad service car (Speeder), and purchased a second. He and Holli went on Speeder excursions in Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon.
Above all, Lee loved his family. He and Holli have four children, who graduated from Conrad High School, David of Whitehall, Cory (Alyce) of Shepherd, Brett (Kara) of Butte, and Erin (Chris) Mustoe of Bozeman. His grandchildren were truly the light of his life; Patrick, Aaron and Avery Richardson; Case, Holland and Harris Richardson; and Sage, Kye and Teag Mustoe. He was a gifted listener, a quiet man, who had a number of lifetime friends.
When Lee retired from his Dillon job, he and Holli spent winters in Florence, Arizona. Lee drove truck in the summer until he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in the fall of 2018. Lee was tough and optimistic. Against incredible odds, he achieved remission for the last 9 months but sadly, succumbed to an infection that became septic.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy; brother-in-law, Jim; grandson, McCormick; and niece, Tasha Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years; children; and grandchildren; sisters, Gale Richardson; and brother, Neal (Balaly) of Plentywood; sisters, Beth (Roger) Rettke of La Port, Minnesota; Joyce (Terry) Meagher of Roseburg, Oregon; Robin Richardson of Helena; and a large extended family.
To honor Lee, listen more than talk, give freely of your time and skills, and cherish your family and friends.
Because of COVID, a memorial celebration will be held at a later time.
