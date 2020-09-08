Lee Gordon Richardson, 76, passed away September 3, at Billings Clinic. Lee was the second of seven children born to Gordon and Barbara Richardson. He spent his first 18 years on the family farm at Antelope, Montana. He played baseball and basketball, worked in the fields, and grew up doing farm chores. Lee graduated from Antelope High School, attended Glendive Community College, on a basketball scholarship, and graduated from Western Montana College in Dillon, with a teaching degree in Industrial Arts and PE. In Dillon, he met and married Holliday (Holli) Johnson.

Lee taught Industrial Arts and PE at Utterback Middle School in Conrad, MT, for 31 years. He coached wrestling, basketball, volleyball and track, managed the concession stand for athletic events, supervised the student council and ran the annual magazines sales. He and Holli coached three Odyssey of the Mind Teams to World Finals in Denver, Colorado; Ames, Iowa and Knoxville, Tennessee. Lee believed that young people should learn practical skills and have something tangible to show for their efforts. By eighth grade, his shop students had the skills to build very advanced projects including cedar chests, picnic tables, entertainment centers, and other large items, in addition to smaller decorative items like mirrors, turned candle holders, breadboards, home address signs and toys. They learned to wire lamps and recycle materials into art and practical objects. Lee and Holli taught across the hall from each other, giving their students the benefit of art and shop skills, with equipment and the expertise of both teachers. In PE class, his students learned to dance, which many still enjoy today.