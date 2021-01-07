Lawrence John 'Larry' Giovanini, 69

Jan. 14, 1951-Dec. 30, 2020

On Sept. 24, 1977, Larry married the great love of his life and his partner in crime, Marscella L. Compton. Together, they raised two beautiful daughters; Casey and Dawn. Larry also had a daughter, Susan, from a previous marriage. Larry's family was his whole world. His greatest joy was hanging out with his kids and grandkids. When they were small, many happy times were spent camping and fishing with his daughters, along with little furry friends, his dogs, A Rod and Jeter. Lucky in life, as well as in love, he often enjoyed traveling on the Big Sky Bus to the casino in Coeur d' Alene with his best girl, his loving wife, Marscella. Vacations, shopping trips, or just being together, anywhere Larry's family was, Larry was sure to be found.