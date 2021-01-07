Lawrence John 'Larry' Giovanini, 69

Jan. 14, 1951-Dec. 30, 2020
Mr. Lawrence John "Larry" Giovanini passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at St. James Healthcare in Butte, Montana. Larry was born on Jan. 14, 1951, in Butte, Montana, the son of Lawrence Peter and Florence Marie (Barsanti) Giovanini.
Larry attended St. Joseph Parochial School and graduated from Butte High School. With his extraordinary knowledge of plumbing and heating systems, he was employed for more than 30 years at MDM Supply selling wholesale plumbing and heating supplies.
On Sept. 24, 1977, Larry married the great love of his life and his partner in crime, Marscella L. Compton. Together, they raised two beautiful daughters; Casey and Dawn. Larry also had a daughter, Susan, from a previous marriage. Larry's family was his whole world. His greatest joy was hanging out with his kids and grandkids. When they were small, many happy times were spent camping and fishing with his daughters, along with little furry friends, his dogs, A Rod and Jeter. Lucky in life, as well as in love, he often enjoyed traveling on the Big Sky Bus to the casino in Coeur d' Alene with his best girl, his loving wife, Marscella. Vacations, shopping trips, or just being together, anywhere Larry's family was, Larry was sure to be found.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Peter and Florence Marie Giovanini; and his father-in-law, Daniel E. Casey. He is survived, and will be greatly missed, by his wife, Marscella; his daughters and sons-in-law, Casey and John Woodbury, Dawn and Josh Rollinger, and Susan Giovanini; and his grandchildren, Camden and Jayna Dixon, Hailey Woodbury, and Giovi and Milo Rollinger. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Giovanini; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Lois Giovanini; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Don and Carol Compton, Mike and Kathie Casey, and John and Kat Casey; mother-in-law, Doris Casey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rite of Committal has taken place in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
