Lawrence Gene "Boo" Descharme, 46

August 23, 1974 - September 9, 2020

Lawrence Gene “Boo” Descharme passed away at his residence on September 9, 2020. Boo was born in Havre, Montana on August 23, 1974, the son of Phyllis Jean Descharme.

Many hearts are broken. Boo was a son, brother, father, uncle, and grandpa. So many lives have been affected by his passing. To his sisters and brothers, the loss is crushing; the thought of never seeing Boo again hurts our hearts more than anything anyone could imagine. Our family is hoping everyone will remember the fun-loving person he was, always there to lend a hand. Boo loved his children more than life. They were always number one. His place in our hearts will last forever.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelby “Baby Boo Boo”. He leaves behind his daughters, Elizabeth, Dallas, and Kaylee; and his sons, Steven, Donovan, Samuel, Brandon, and “Baby Larry”. God will hold them in his arms forever. In addition to his children, Boo is survived by his mom, Jean Descharme; sisters, Annie Descharme and Judi (Scott) Olsen; brother, Steve “Jack” Descharme; Aunt, Linda Descharme; Uncle, Bill Descharme; nieces, Jami Salcido, Demi, and Lexi; nephews, Juston (Cindy), Don Salcido, and Demetre: great niece, Ali; great nephews, Calvin and Floyd; grandchildren, Macey, Arayia, Hopel, and Arorya; and numerous cousins.