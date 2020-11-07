Laverne Neary, 89

1930-2020

During the morning of Tuesday, November 3, Laverne Neary completed her journey on earth. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the nursing home in Butte, that she was residing at. She was 89 years old.

Laverne was a life-long resident of Butte. She was raised in Old Finn Town, attended Washington Elementary and graduated from Butte High School. She worked briefly at the telephone company. She met and married Dean Neary. They were life-long partners and raised five children. She devoted all of her time and energy being involved with and supporting the activities and endeavors in which her children were involved in participating. She also enjoyed yard-work and doing arts and crafts. She most enjoyed making and painting ceramics, sewing and crocheting. She created numerous knick-knacks and made dozens of clothing items for family and friends during her life-time. She was a hard physical worker as she enjoyed landscaping and maintained a large yard in addition to completing all needed house-hold maintenance.

Laverne spent much time and energy in helping family members and friends in need of extra care and support.