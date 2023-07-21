Laurie Daniels-Fiddler, 71

January 16, 1952 – July 15, 2023

ANACONDA - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Laurie Daniels-Fiddler, a beloved wife, mother, sister, and cherished friend, who peacefully left us in her sleep early Saturday morning, July 15, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with COPD. Laurie's spirit departed from this world to embark on a new journey where she can breathe easily, leaving behind beautiful memories and a legacy of love that will forever remain in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Laurie was born and raised in the scenic town of Anaconda, MT, where she embraced the rugged beauty of nature and developed a deep love for adventure. Her adventurous spirit was evident in her passion for skiing, camping, and fishing, always seeking to explore and connect with the great outdoors. She found solace in long drives, finding peace in the open road and relishing the opportunity to get away. If you were with her on one of these drives, you would hear Laurie sing and tell stories.

As a wife and mother, Laurie did her best to let you know how thankful she was for you and how much she loved you. Her husband of 23 years, Kirby Fiddler, was her rock, and together they built a life filled with love and devotion. Laurie's heart overflowed with pride and joy for her two children, Stacie Pannell and Shane Daniels, whom she cherished dearly. Through marriage, she gained a son-in-law, John, and daughter-in-law, Jill, as well as grandchildren, Kathryn, Lainie, Drake, Brooklinn, and Finley. Laurie also leaves behind her sister, Kelly Deehan (Austin and Jake Bowling), her brother, Pat Jones (Suzy, Josiah, Lochsa, Steven, Shawn), and sister-in-law, Bonnie Fiddler, who became a dear friend.

Laurie's role as a grandmother brought an immeasurable amount of happiness to her life. Her beloved grandchildren were a source of endless joy, and she treasured every moment spent with them, creating valuable memories sometimes just through conversation.

In her passing, Laurie is reunited with her parents, William Jones and Helen Roth, and with Jesus, who has been waiting to embrace her face to face.

A celebration of Laurie Daniels-Fiddler's life will be held Thursday, August 3rd, at 5:00 p.m. at Beaverdam Park in Opportunity, MT. A barbecue will follow, please bring a beverage of one's choice.

As we mourn the loss of Laurie, let us also celebrate the beautiful life she lived, the love she shared, and the memories she gifted us. May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her family find comfort in the knowledge that she is dearly missed but never forgotten.

"Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy." - Eskimo Proverb

To share a condolence or leave a memory of Laurie, please go to Axelsonfuneralhome.com.

