Laura was born in Framingham, MA, grew up in Miami, FL and later moved to Salt Springs, FL. In 2002, she and her husband, Holley fulfilled a long-held dream of moving to Montana and spent the next 17 years near Butte. She and Holley along with her sister, Corky and her husband, Jack spent many good times fishing, hunting, skiing, camping and ATV riding in the mountains of MT. Laura was active in the Butte Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Butte Mineral and Gem Club and the Big Hole River Foundation. Memorial will take place near her home in Florida.