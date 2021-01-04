Larry Buckley, 77

March 25, 1943-Jan. 3, 2021

Larry Edward Buckley passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 3, 2021 at his home in Butte. He was born on Thursday, March 25, 1943 to William Edward and Katherine Louise (Ludwig) Buckley. Larry was raised by his grandparents William S. and Catherine R. Buckley. After attending the Hawthorne School he graduated from Butte High School in 1961 as a four-year member of the Butte High School golf team. Golf remained a passion for Larry throughout his life.

Larry graduated from Western Montana College in 1964, student-taught at the Grant School, then taught for one year at the Whittier School. Choosing a four-year stint in the Air Force, he served his country with pride in Texas and Germany. His service provided a chance to travel Europe extensively, and as far afield as Libya. After his military service, he returned to WMC and received a MS in counseling. He taught at the Whittier, Madison, Hillcrest, and Kennedy schools. His 30 year teaching career concluded as an elementary school counselor and later at Butte High. He cherished his career — his students and all of his treasured colleagues. He also enjoyed many wonderful outings camping, fishing and hunting with dear friends and family.