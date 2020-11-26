May 8 , 1938-Nov. 13, 2020

LaDonna Marie Appelhans Young, 82, of Las Vegas, passed away Nov. 13, 2020, at her home in Las Vegas. LaDonna was born in Dodson, Montana on May 8, 1938 to Thomas Nicholas Peter Appelhans and Marie Elizabeth Sorkness. She graduated from Dodson High School in 1956, then attended Montana State University (now University of Montana) in Missoula, Montana, graduating in 1960 with a Bachelor of Art degree in Music Education. While in Missoula, she studied with the late Elsa Wieber, former Prima Donna of the Dresden Opera. She then continued her education at the Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati, Ohio where she studied voice with the late Robert Powell. Other mentors LaDonna studied under were Patricia Barendson, Jane Hevener Lee, Ruth Almandinger, Lucia Leeds, Carol Kimbal and Violetta Hall.

LaDonna married Frederic Preston Young II in Butte on Jan. 5, 1963 and together they had one son, Frederic Preston Young III. While in Butte, LaDonna taught music in the Montana School District. The family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where she had to make a decision. Should she perform, teach in public school or start a private studio? She chose to start a private studio teaching piano and voice. The studio worked well with her decision to take motherhood seriously with their son Fred. She continued to perform in Las Vegas for miscellaneous concerts at the Nevada Opera, UNLV (University of Nevada, Las Vegas) Opera Theatre and various musical theatres throughout the Las Vegas Valley. In particular, she loved performing with Bob Barclay's Orchestra. On Sundays, LaDonna would be found singing at a Lutheran, Methodist or a Catholic Church.