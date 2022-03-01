L.J. Morin Jr.

April 28, 1948 – November 30, 2021

He Loved Hard, He Played Hard

LJ Morin was one of a kind. Butte Boy to the core. He played as hard as he loved.

His beliefs were as solid as his stubbornness. But he sang like an angel and if you ever loved him or if he ever loved you, it changed your life.

Let his beliefs remind us where we got our strength and his voice remind us how to love.

We love you Dad.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of L. J.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for L. J. and his family.