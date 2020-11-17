Kilian Hines

October 24, 2020-November 8, 2020
Kilian Riley Hines, two weeks old, of Butte, Montana, was born on October 24, 2020, and passed away on November 8, 2020. He was born to Alison Sharkey-Hines and Devon Hines in Aurora, CO, at University of Colorado Hospital and was quickly transferred to Children's Hospital Colorado, where after two weeks he passed away in his mom's arms. Kilian was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and heterotaxy syndrome at 20 weeks gestation. Given a name that means warrior that is exactly what he was, he was born fighting and was fighting his whole two weeks. In this short time Kilian was strong, independent, and everything he did was going to be on his terms.
Kilian is survived by his parents, Alison Sharkey-Hines and Devon Hines (Butte); sister, Dante Hines (Butte); grandparents, Raul and Angie Hines (Butte), Lisa and Levi Jensen (Butte), Steve and Shawn Sharkey (Butte); great-grandparents, Loren Hines and Sandra Booth (Pipestone), Patricia Ann Hines and Bruce Willis (Melbourne, FL), Russ and Linda Riley (Butte), Shirley Sharkey (Butte), Davis Mocaby (Council, ID); aunts and uncles, Dezaray and Andrew Stebbins (Butte), Wynter Hines (Butte), Katie and Adam Bleken (Butte), Erin and Kyle Schuerg (Laughlin, NV), Mathew Sharkey (Butte), and Andrea Holland (Butte).
Kilian is preceded in death by grandparents, William Sharkey (Butte), Joyce Mocaby (Council, ID); and aunt, Jessica Mocaby.
In lieu of flowers please instead make donations to: Children's Hospital Colorado, 13123 E. 16th Avenue, Box 045, Aurora, CO 80045; Aurora Ronald McDonald House, 932 N. Potomac Cir. Aurora, CO 80011; Heterotaxy Connection PO Box 585 Draper, UT 84020; Sisters by Heart PO Box 511 El Segundo, CA 90245.
A private memorial service will be held due to COVID-19.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Kilian. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Kilian and his family.
