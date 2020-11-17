Kilian Hines

October 24, 2020-November 8, 2020

Kilian Riley Hines, two weeks old, of Butte, Montana, was born on October 24, 2020, and passed away on November 8, 2020. He was born to Alison Sharkey-Hines and Devon Hines in Aurora, CO, at University of Colorado Hospital and was quickly transferred to Children's Hospital Colorado, where after two weeks he passed away in his mom's arms. Kilian was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and heterotaxy syndrome at 20 weeks gestation. Given a name that means warrior that is exactly what he was, he was born fighting and was fighting his whole two weeks. In this short time Kilian was strong, independent, and everything he did was going to be on his terms.