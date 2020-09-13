Kervine Chauvin Hill, 88

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 24, 1932-Sept. 5, 2020

Kervine Chauvin Hill was born January 24, 1932, to Joseph and Cleo Chauvin. Kervine followed her spiritual path passing on September 5, 2020. Kervine attended Whittier Elementary School, graduated from Butte High School and attended the University of Montana for two years. She returned to Butte after two years of college, at the request of her mother, to help run the business known as Cleo’s Tea Room. Kervine also worked as a telephone operator at the Mountain Bell Telephone Company.

Kervine met the love of her life, Bill Hill, and they were married in 1955. They lived in Cut Bank, MT, Richland, Washington, and Pasco, Washington, prior to moving back to Butte, where they worked together operating the Ham’s Motel for 25 years. They worked side by side every day at the motel, in addition to working together for two and a half years building their futuristic underground dream home. Kervine and her husband spent many hours caring for and maintaining the Christian Science Church and the Masonic Temple.