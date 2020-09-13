Kervine Chauvin Hill, 88

Jan. 24, 1932-Sept. 5, 2020
Kervine Chauvin Hill was born January 24, 1932, to Joseph and Cleo Chauvin. Kervine followed her spiritual path passing on September 5, 2020. Kervine attended Whittier Elementary School, graduated from Butte High School and attended the University of Montana for two years. She returned to Butte after two years of college, at the request of her mother, to help run the business known as Cleo’s Tea Room. Kervine also worked as a telephone operator at the Mountain Bell Telephone Company.
Kervine met the love of her life, Bill Hill, and they were married in 1955. They lived in Cut Bank, MT, Richland, Washington, and Pasco, Washington, prior to moving back to Butte, where they worked together operating the Ham’s Motel for 25 years. They worked side by side every day at the motel, in addition to working together for two and a half years building their futuristic underground dream home. Kervine and her husband spent many hours caring for and maintaining the Christian Science Church and the Masonic Temple.
Kervine was in Jobs Daughters, Eastern Star, Soroptimist Club, past queen in the Daughters of the Nile, in 1977, Nile Patrol, Life Member of the Tirazah Temple No. 3 and longtime supporter of the Shrine Hospital. Kervine enjoyed many hobbies including stained class, hooking rugs and she was phenomenal at crocheting and made many elaborate items, including tablecloths, bed spreads and jewelry. Kervine was a very warm and welcoming person with a smile and laugh that lit up the room. She was very thoughtful and always offered to drive friends to church, appointments and events. Kervine welcomed family and friends with open arms into her home hosting many holiday meals and family get togethers. Kervine’s love, kindness and smile will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Kervine was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hill; her parents, Joseph and Cleo Chauvin; and brother, Joe Chauvin. Kervine is survived by her sisters, Cheryl (Will) Carey of Butte, MT, and Lois Waterman of Newport, Washington; brother-in-law, John Perino; sister-in-law, Joan Stites of Tucson, Arizona; numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a placement ceremony for the family.
The Family requests any memorials to be sent to the Shriner’s Hospital or charity of your choice.
A memorial service honoring Kervine Hill will be held at 11am on Friday, August 18th at the Copper King Hotel in the Grand Ballroom. Mandated COVID19 protocol will be followed to ensure the safety of all of the attendants. If you have any questions or concerns regarding this. Please contact Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services 406-494-4264.
Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Kervine and her family.
