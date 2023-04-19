Kenneth Dean Sears

June 1, 1942 - April 18, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, ID - Kenneth Dean Sears, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 18, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Ken was born June 1, 1942, in Preston, Idaho, to Dean Clifton Sears and Fern Wood Sears. He attended Clifton Elementary, Clifton High School, Dayton High School, and Whitehall, MT High School.

On July 30, 1965, he married Loretta Jean Parker in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ken and Loretta made their home in Whitehall, Montana, and recently moved to Idaho Falls. Ken worked as a drywall contractor prior to moving to Idaho Falls.

Ken was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was called to serve as a missionary in the Spanish American Mission. In his later years, he went on to serve three more missions with his wife, Loretta to Nauvoo, IL, Philipsburg, MT and Washington, D.C. Ken was a Temple Ordinance Worker in the Billings, MT Temple and worked in the baptistry in the Idaho Falls, ID Temple. While living in Montana, he also served as an area Family History Consultant. He enjoyed egg collections, puzzles, family history, farming, and service. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Ken is survived by his wife, Loretta Jean Sears of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Gary Alvin (Susan) Sears of Rigby, ID; daughter, Kari (Kendall) Sears Peck of Rexburg, ID; daughter, Shawna (Daniel) Sears Parke of Carey, ID; brother, Boyd (Penny) Sears of Smithfield, UT; brother, Lynden (Genelle) Sears of Billings, MT; brother, Ron (Janet) Sears of Whitehall, MT; sister, Kathy (Dale) Bennion of Brigham City, UT; sister, Janis Sears of Brigham City, UT; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Fern Sears; grandfather, Kenneth J. Wood; and grandmother, Anna Viehweg.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Coronado Ward, 2055 Coronado Street in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Aaron McCracken officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Clifton Cemetery in Clifton, ID.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.