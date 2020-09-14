× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 7, 1974-Sept. 3, 2020

Keith Raymond Konola, 45, passed away at his apartment in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born November 7, 1974, in Butte, Montana. Keith lived in Butte until moving to Whitehall, Montana, where he graduated with honors from high school in 1993.

After starting college at Montana Tech, Keith transferred to the University of Arizona, where he earned a BS in Environmental Science. A true Montana boy, nothing excited him more than being outdoors, hunting and fishing various wild game or outdoor motoring: trucks, motorbikes, 4-wheelers, etc. He was often found combining these loves.

Painfully missed by friends and family; Keith’s family remembers his loyalty and good nature. His countless friends all remember his remarkable sense of humor and ability to make them always laugh. Keith was a lovable character woven throughout many lives adding countless stories of good times with him.