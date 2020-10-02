Keith Arthur Helstrom, 34

Sept. 5, 1986-Sept. 23, 2020

Keith Arthur Helstrom passed away at the University of Utah Medical Center, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born in Butte Friday, September 5, 1986, the first of three children, to Don and Betty Helstrom. Keith graduated from Butte High School 2005 and attended Montana Tech in pursuit of a Criminal Justice Degree. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints as a youth and held the Aaronic priesthood. He loved competition and sports including football, basketball, Jui Jitsu, video games and board games. Keith worked at Bonanza Freeze through high school and worked at the local theater, then as a bouncer. He married Kathryn Butt on June 20, 2015, and got the job he loved as a maximum-security correctional officer at the Montana State Prison. Keith spoke often of his time working at MSP and of how he planned to return to work there.