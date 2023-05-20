Kathleen Agnes McGarvey-Bull

December 3, 1950 - May 4, 2023

Kathleen Agnes McGarvey-Bull passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday evening May 4, 2023.

Kathleen was born December 3, 1950 in Butte, to James (Specs) and Mary Margaret (Shea) McGarvey. She grew up "on the Hill" in Centerville along with her oldest sister Mary (Birdie), older brother, Jimmy and younger sister, JoAnn. She attended St. Lawrence Catholic Grade School and graduated from Girls Central High School. She attended college at Eastern Montana in Billings and later at Montana Tech. She received a Secretarial Certificate from Butte Vo-Tech.

Kathleen began her careers as a telephone operator for Butte Youth Service. In 1975 she began working for the Butte Water Company for fourteen years. Her employment at Alma's Smart Shoppe honed her passion for dressing stylishly. She enjoyed helping her beloved husband, Fred through duties at the Shields Valley School District. She especially enjoyed aiding the children's reading program. Upon their return to Butte she continued her career at the Corporate Office of Town Pump.

Kathleen loved bowling and was on a team sponsored by her brother-in-law, Bill (Kelley's Body Shop). She also enjoyed years of ceramic classes with her sister, Birdie. Many family members have a prized possession from those classes. With many years of handling mail in her careers, she developed a fondness for collecting stamps.

Kathleen married her soul mate and love of her life, Fred Bull, on Valentine's Day in 1988. They celebrated 32 anniversaries before his passing. That marriage added more family into her life. Children: Dave (Connie) Bull. Michelle (Roger) Jones. Charlene (Bob) Fenolia and Janice (Mike) Shuey and ultimately 13 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren.

Together Kathi and Fred collected. restored, and cruised vintage cars enjoying road trips and car shows with the Vintage D'fenders and Georgetown Lakesters. They also treasured socializing with friends at the Met and other 'watering holes'. Everyone was their friend. They prioritized spending time with family particularly family reunions.

Suggestions for memorial donations include St. Jude's Children Hospital. Our Lady of the Rockies or other charities of your choice.

Her funeral mass will take place on Thursday, May 25, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Visitation is at 10:30 a.m. Internment will be immediately after Mass at Mountain View Cemetery. There will be a social gathering at St. Ann's hall after internment. All are welcome.