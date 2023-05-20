Katherine (Kathy) Alice McLean Jory

March 31, 1955 - May 15, 2023

Katherine (Kathy) Alice McLean Jory, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed at her family home on May 15, 2023, surrounded by the of love her devoted family. Kathy was born on March 31, 1955, to William Donald (Don) and Alice (Lohman) McLean in Butte, Montana. She was born and raised in Butte, and as a young girl attended St. Ann's Grade School and graduated from Butte Central Catholic High School in 1973.

During high school, Kathy met the love of her life, Anthony (Tony) Jory, and they married in 1974. They welcomed their first daughter, Tricia, in 1976 and three years later, their second daughter Toni completed their family. Kathy's greatest joy in life was her grandson, Xavier. Together they would take special road trips together. They enjoyed shopping, eating at restaurants, going on adventures together and playing their license plate game. Xavier was her motivation, reason to stay young and to try new things like riding motor bikes, eating sushi, going on roller coasters, trying the hoverboard, and learning about all the electronics. Together they were the best of pals.

Kathy valued her family and friendships most in life. Nothing warmed her heart more than giving to others and will be remembered for the abundance of love she gave and received to everyone - even if she had only just met you. Kathy loved having her tea parties, family dinners, and never failed to miss an event, birthday, or celebration; she was always the first to arrive and last to leave providing a helping hand. Even during her health challenges, she continued to care for everyone else and put herself second.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Alice McLean; sisters: Vicky Ernest, Shelly Gelling; brothers: William Donald McLean II and Michael McLean; father-in-law, Robert Jory; brother-in-law, Thomas Jory and sister-in-law, Nora Jory.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Anthony (Tony) Jory; daughters: Tricia Jory, (grandson, Xavier Jory), Toni (Donald) Skwarlo; honorary daughter, Kim (Rob) Daugherty, (Kylee, Jozi, Liberty); sisters: Connie (Gary) Simon, Patti Voss, Lyssa LaVelle; brother, Tim (Lynn) McLean; brothers-in-law: Jim (Gail) Jory, Vic (Robin) Jory, John (Tana) Jory; sisters-in-law: Linda (Lynn) Lloyd and Janet Jory along with numerous nieces and nephews that hold a very special place in Kathy's heart along with many relatives.

Kathy's family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, support, and warm wishes over this difficult time. It is truly amazing to see the outpour of love and how much Kathy impacted the lives of so many. She was a true warrior through the battle and always had the most positive attitude through the end. It is impossible to put into words how much she meant to her husband, children, grandson, friends, and family. We will always love and cherish the memories we have of Kathy and will continue the family traditions.

We would like to extend our gratitude to all the family and friends who took time to visit and care of Kathy over the last few months as well as Doctor Readal, Doctor McDonald, the Medical Staff at Northwestern in Chicago, IL, the other nurses and doctors at St. James Healthcare, as well as her care team at Highlands Hospice for taking wonderful care of Kathy.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 23rd, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 2100 Farragut, Butte, MT, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the Mass starting at 10:00 a.m. Memorials can be made to Butte Central Catholic Schools or Easter Seals Hospice.