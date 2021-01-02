Katherine “Babe” Petrin, 103

September 27, 1917—January 1, 2021

Katherine “Babe” Petrin passed away quietly in her sleep on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021 at the Springs at Butte. She was born in Butte Thursday, September 27, 1917 to John and Margaret (Markovich) Mihelich. She was the first person baptized in St. Ann’s Church.

Katherine was raised and educated in Butte and on June 25, 1939 she and Joseph Petrin were married in St. Ann’s Church. He preceded her in death on January 30, 1986.

Katherine is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Judith Petrin of Oak Park Heights, Minnesota and Dr. Thomas and Sherry Petrin of Zionville, Indiana. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jeffery, Jason Scott and Nickolas Petrin as well as four great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, Katherine is preceded in death by her sisters and brother, Mary, Stef, John and Ann.

Cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic memorial services will be conducted in St. Ann’s Church at a later date. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Rockies. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.