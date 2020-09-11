Oct. 24, 1962-Sept. 7, 2020
Karol Dawson Beale, 57, passed early in the morning of September 7, 2020, after a long fight with Alzheimer’s and cancer. Karol was born in Great Falls, Montana, at Deaconess Hospital, on October 24, 1962, and given the name Baby Janet. Henry and Letha Dawson had been waiting for an opportunity to adopt and on December 3, 1962, she became Karol Jayne Dawson.
Karol graduated from Anaconda High School in 1980 and then joined the Army. She completed basic training in Fort Dix. Karol served in Germany, France and England, before returning stateside to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Karol was honorably discharged in 1988.
Karol returned to Montana in 2008. She lived at Big Sky Senior Living with her mother, Letha Dawson, from 2013, until her death.
Karol is survived by her mother, Letha Dawson of Butte; son, Chad Beale of North Carolina; brother, Keith Dawson of Deer Lodge; and brother-in-law, Richard McKay of Lewistown.
No services are planned. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.