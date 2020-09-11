× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 24, 1962-Sept. 7, 2020

Karol Dawson Beale, 57, passed early in the morning of September 7, 2020, after a long fight with Alzheimer’s and cancer. Karol was born in Great Falls, Montana, at Deaconess Hospital, on October 24, 1962, and given the name Baby Janet. Henry and Letha Dawson had been waiting for an opportunity to adopt and on December 3, 1962, she became Karol Jayne Dawson.

Karol graduated from Anaconda High School in 1980 and then joined the Army. She completed basic training in Fort Dix. Karol served in Germany, France and England, before returning stateside to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Karol was honorably discharged in 1988.

Karol returned to Montana in 2008. She lived at Big Sky Senior Living with her mother, Letha Dawson, from 2013, until her death.

Karol is survived by her mother, Letha Dawson of Butte; son, Chad Beale of North Carolina; brother, Keith Dawson of Deer Lodge; and brother-in-law, Richard McKay of Lewistown.

No services are planned. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.