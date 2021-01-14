Karl David Marthaller, 50

Aug. 24, 1970-Jan. 7, 2021
Karl David Marthaller passed away in his home on Jan. 7, 2021, at 50 years old. A private military service is being held for close family and friends to honor our Air Force veteran. His full obituary can be viewed on Axelson's website (www.buttefuneralhome.com).
Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Karl and his family.
