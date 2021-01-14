 Skip to main content
Karl David Marthaller, 50
Karl David Marthaller, 50

Karl David Marthaller

Aug. 24, 1970-Jan. 7, 2021

Karl David Marthaller passed away in his home on Jan. 7, 2021, at 50 years old. A private military service is being held for close family and friends to honor our Air Force veteran. His full obituary can be viewed on Axelson's website (www.buttefuneralhome.com).

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Karl and his family.

