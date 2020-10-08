Karen R. Redman, 65, of Anaconda, MT, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Franklin and Shirley Schwark. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne.

Karen was a graduate of Thompson Falls High School. She studied Nursing at the University of Montana and St. Patrick's School of Nursing. Karen was a staff R.N. at Silver Bow General Hospital. After “retiring” she found one of her greatest joys was being the bus aide for "her kids."

Karen is survived by her brothers, Brian and Shane; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and their children.

Her children of her heart but not by blood, Tina Wright (Shawn), Bobbiejo Dixon (Will), John Wright (Josephine). Grandchildren, Ashlie (Billyjoe), Christopher, Wesley (Crystal), Elizabeth (Cash), Mercedes, Aubrey, Robin, and Dorian. Great-Grandchildren, Lane, Livia, Journey, Payton, Madilyn and Flint. Lifetime best friends, Virginia Pomrenke and Janiece Hamilton.

Celebration of life services will be held at First Baptist Church, 300 W. 5th St., Anaconda, on the corner of 5th and Locust St. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. With a luncheon to follow, potluck style.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Karen’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.