Karen Olsen-Reid, 74

Jan. 12, 1946-Dec. 9, 2020

In loving memory of our sister, Karen Ann Olsen-Reid, who passed away from a battle with cancer on Dec. 9, 2020, at the Edgewood Homes in Minot, North Dakota.

Karen was preceded in death by her mother and father, Christian and Anna Mae Olsen; and two brothers, Clayton and Arthur Olsen. Karen has five brothers, Antonne, Benny, David, Robert and Everett Olsen; and one sister, Rose Olsen-Pettit. She has many cousins, nieces, and nephew.

Karen was married and has three children who live in the Butte, Montana, area, and one in Minot, North Dakota.

Karen was born Jan. 12, 1946, and grew up in Anaconda, Montana, as a child. She attended schools there and later in life she worked for the AWARE program.

Karen was a kind person who loved to cook for everyone. She loved the outdoors; had a large collection of dolls and in her spare time she worked on puzzles and painting.

Karen's remains have been cremated and once received by the family in Butte, services will be set and announced later.