Justin Lewis, 44

April 4, 1976-Jan. 17, 2021

Justin Scott Lewis joined the Lord in heaven on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. He was born on April 4, 1976, to Don and Robin (McDermott) Lewis.

In his much too short 44 years, Justin grew up in Missoula, where he enjoyed the outdoor activities of Montana. Justin was most happy when he was fishing with his daughter, Skyla, or in earlier days coaching softball with his stepdaughter, Lacy.

Justin married Mistie Dillree on June 16, 2001. They were blessed with their daughter, Skyla Dean Lewis, in 2003. They divorced, and he later married Angie Reardon in 2017, they lived in Whitefish, MT, at the time of his passing.

Justin will be missed dearly by all of those who loved him. He is survived by his wife, Angie; father and step-mother, Don and Cindy Lewis; daughter, Skyla Lewis; step-daughter, Lacy Sias (Vince) and family; step-sister, Jenny Bodenios and family; sister, Shonda (Mark) Jones; nephew, Brandon (Chloe) Jones; niece, Mikayla Jones; and nephew, Shane Paddock; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.