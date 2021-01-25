Justin Lewis, 44

April 4, 1976-Jan. 17, 2021
Justin Scott Lewis joined the Lord in heaven on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. He was born on April 4, 1976, to Don and Robin (McDermott) Lewis.
In his much too short 44 years, Justin grew up in Missoula, where he enjoyed the outdoor activities of Montana. Justin was most happy when he was fishing with his daughter, Skyla, or in earlier days coaching softball with his stepdaughter, Lacy.
Justin married Mistie Dillree on June 16, 2001. They were blessed with their daughter, Skyla Dean Lewis, in 2003. They divorced, and he later married Angie Reardon in 2017, they lived in Whitefish, MT, at the time of his passing.
Justin will be missed dearly by all of those who loved him. He is survived by his wife, Angie; father and step-mother, Don and Cindy Lewis; daughter, Skyla Lewis; step-daughter, Lacy Sias (Vince) and family; step-sister, Jenny Bodenios and family; sister, Shonda (Mark) Jones; nephew, Brandon (Chloe) Jones; niece, Mikayla Jones; and nephew, Shane Paddock; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Robin Lewis; brother, Dean Allen Lewis; maternal grandparents, Ted and Tommy McDermott; paternal grandparents, Harvey and Dorothy Lewis; sister-in-law, LeeAnn Paddock; and best friend, Aaron Hardy. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a GoFundMe account set up for his daughter, Skyla Lewis.
We know you suffered deeply here on earth but, may you rest in the Lord's arms, and we will take it from here. There will be a memorial service held in Butte, Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Butte Elks Club at 11 a.m. Masks will be required.
