June Marilyn Tressider, 85

July 13, 1935-Oct. 9, 2020

June Marilyn Tressider passed away at her home on October 9, 2020. She was born in Butte, on July 13, 1935, to Roy and Marjorie (Bettison) Richards. June grew up on E. LaPlatte St., in Centerville, and graduated from Butte High School in 1952.

She married the love of her life, Samuel F. Tressider, on September 27, 1953, and together they raised four children. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2003, before Sam passed away in 2005. June and Sam moved away from Butte in 1966 to follow Sam's work but returned in 1996 for retirement. June loved living in Butte and would not consider moving away, even though her children tried to convince her to live nearer to them!

June was a homemaker and her greatest joy in life was taking care of her family. She loved to cook, bake, and talk with family and friends. Her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren were a source of great happiness for her.